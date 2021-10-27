One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.43. The stock had a trading volume of 315,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

