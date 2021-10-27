One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,932,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 105,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.