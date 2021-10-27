OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,048.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $89,048.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,028.03 or 1.00292382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.06722623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

