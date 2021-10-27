Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,641,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $127,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,253. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

