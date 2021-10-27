Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Cap of $250.30 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $250.30 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00098085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

