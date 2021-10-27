Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.40 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Orchid has a total market cap of $274.81 million and approximately $73.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00210225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

