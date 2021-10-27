Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $2,611,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.