Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.350-$6.500 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

