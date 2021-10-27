OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in OSI Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

