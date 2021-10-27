Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 592,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

