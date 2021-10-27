Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.49 and last traded at $85.49. 5,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,923,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

