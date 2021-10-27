Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. 1,720,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

