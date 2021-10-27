Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 161,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

