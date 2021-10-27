Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.
OZON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Ozon stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 464,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ozon Company Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.