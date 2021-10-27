Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

OZON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Ozon alerts:

Ozon stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 464,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ozon will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.