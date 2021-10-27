P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $52.79

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.79, but opened at $54.37. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $637.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.