P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $148.04 Million Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,218 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises about 11.1% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $148,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 49.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock remained flat at $$57.49 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

