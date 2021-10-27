P2 Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

P2 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,712 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 4.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $59,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.68. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

