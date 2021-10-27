Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

