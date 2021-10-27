PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.