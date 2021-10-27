PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. PAE has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.27.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

