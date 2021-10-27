Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Down 1.7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 252,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 342,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

