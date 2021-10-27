Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 420,486 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.39.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $987.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $21,866,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

