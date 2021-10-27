Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. Par Pacific has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.18.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Par Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Par Pacific worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.