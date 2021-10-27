Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Short Interest Update

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,960,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDGO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,305,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,179,008. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc develops and explores oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

