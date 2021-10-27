Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.920 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

PGRE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 1,466,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

