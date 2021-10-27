Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.80. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2,706 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $868.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

