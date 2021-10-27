Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of Paycom Software worth $699,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

PAYC stock opened at $537.19 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $546.69. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 185.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.