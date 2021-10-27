Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company.

Paylocity stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.59. The stock had a trading volume of 187,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,431. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 236.47 and a beta of 1.26. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $299.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

