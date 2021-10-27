PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 104,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,580,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

