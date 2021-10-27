PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

