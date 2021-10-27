PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 97,228 Shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,228 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Borqs Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRQS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Borqs Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

