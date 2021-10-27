Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £649.20 million and a P/E ratio of 87.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.65. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

