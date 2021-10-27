Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,687.50 ($48.18).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,293 ($43.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,221.13. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

