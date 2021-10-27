Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $517,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,095 shares of company stock valued at $40,178,783 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.24.

Shares of PTON opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

