Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on November 22nd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 133,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.66). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.