Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.66), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The firm has a market cap of $626.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

