Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Tops One Day Volume of $255.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $255.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $125.63 or 0.00213599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00209311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00099019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.