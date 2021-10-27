PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.09. 52,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

