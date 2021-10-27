PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
PEP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.09. 52,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
