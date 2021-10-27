PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.82% of PetMed Express worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1,107.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETS stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

