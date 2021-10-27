Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £144.34 million and a PE ratio of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.59.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

