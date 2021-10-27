Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POFCY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of POFCY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $657.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.62. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

