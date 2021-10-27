Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Petropavlovsk stock opened at GBX 24.84 ($0.32) on Monday. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £982.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

