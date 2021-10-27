Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €153.80 ($180.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €172.20 ($202.59).

ETR PFV opened at €214.00 ($251.76) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 52-week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €179.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.68.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

