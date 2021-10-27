PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Trimmed by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,935,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. PG&E comprises about 4.9% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 3.33% of PG&E worth $833,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,669,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 232,227 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,726,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,200 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 20.8% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,354,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in PG&E by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 384,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

PG&E stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 94,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,567,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

