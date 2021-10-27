Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 707.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:PHMMF traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of -0.06. Pharma Mar has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $146.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

