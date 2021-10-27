Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 1,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

