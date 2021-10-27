Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $71,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $38,748,000. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,119,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.