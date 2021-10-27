Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

