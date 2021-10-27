Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce sales of $175.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. Photronics has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

