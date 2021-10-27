Pi Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.34.

FVI opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.75.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.