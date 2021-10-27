Pi Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.
FVI opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.75.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
